UFC star Bo Nickal praises Trump after picking up win in front of president-elect: 'He's just the man'

Bo Nickal picked up a unanimous decision victory against Paul Craig in a middleweight fight at UFC 309 on Saturday night, and he was seen talking with President-elect Trump.

Nickal praised Trump after he was asked in the post-fight press conference what it was like to compete in front of the president-elect.

"He’s just the man," Nickal said, via MMA Fighting. "He has that crazy aura. Everybody wants to be around him. He’s just so charismatic and dynamic. For me, I’ll say the craziest part is it’s just becoming normal. It’s becoming my life. Been able to spend a lot of time with him, which I’m really, really grateful for.

"I grew up in a small town and just to be around somebody like that is just amazing. For him to come watch my fight – I was able to see him on his way out as well – is something I’m really, really appreciative of."

Nickal performed a golf swing in celebration before he bent down to have a chat with Trump, who was seated near the cage.

He was asked what they talked about.

"After the fight, I saw President Trump," Nickal said. "Showed him my golf swing. Asked him how it looked. He said it needs work. I told him all right, I know you’re in Florida in the winter so I’ll see you in Doral. Let’s hit some rounds.

"So, I’ll be down in Florida playing golf with Mr. President and hopefully improving that swing."