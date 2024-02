Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Brazilian UFC fighter Renato Moicano implored the U.S. to get its act together in a wild post-fight rant following his victory over Drew Dober on Saturday night.

Moicano topped Dober via decision to win the 18th fight of his career. After the bout, he went on a roller coaster of a tangent as he talked to Daniel Cormier.

"I love you f---ing America. I’m not American but I will be," he said. "My green card is three years, in two years I will be a f---ing American. After I’m done with fighting, I will serve as a police officer. I want to be on the SWAT team, and I want to f---ing kill the bad guys. Make no mistake. There is right and there is f---ing wrong and people are forgetting that. People are going crazy.

"That’s why I want more kids, I want people to go to church, I want people to respect the f---ing the law because otherwise this great country in the world is going to be a third world country. I don’t want that, mother----er. Something is f---ing wrong in America, and I want mother----ers to fix it right now."

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Moicano also mentioned how his 62-year-old father got his partner pregnant and planned on getting his own wife pregnant again.

The 34-year-old trains out of Coconut Creek, Florida.

He called out Benil Dariush on X as his next potential fight.