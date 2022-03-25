Expand / Collapse search
UFC
UFC fighter Mickey Gall believes he would 'f— Bruce Lee up' in his prime

Gall is set to fight at UFC 273 next month

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
UFC fighter Mickey Gall let his confidence show a bit in a podcast interview earlier this week.

The New Jersey native who is set to take on Mike Mallott at UFC 273 in a welterweight fight during the early preliminary matches said on the MGGM Podcast he’d have no problem taking down Bruce Lee.

Mickey Gall poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mickey Gall poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

"First of all, I would f--- Bruce Lee up. I would f— Bruce Lee up. In his prime. Come on, man. Dude, yeah, straight up — 100%. I fight in the UFC now. Where did Bruce Lee fight? In the movies. Come on," he said on the show Wednesday.

On Thursday, Gall posted a photo on Instagram from jiu-jitsu coach Ben Zhuang who broke down what could have happened if Gall faced Lee in his prime.

Mickey Gall attempts to secure a guillotine choke submission against Jordan Williams in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 24, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mickey Gall attempts to secure a guillotine choke submission against Jordan Williams in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 24, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

"Mickey is an elite fighter competing at the highest level. Forget about striking, where Mickey probably still has an advantage. Mickey is one of the best MMA grapplers in the world," Zhuang wrote. "You do not have that many finishes by (rear naked choke) in the UFC by accindent. If the fight hits the ground, it’s curtains for Bruce. 100 out of 100 times.

"So if you think Bruce Lee beats Mickey Gall in a fight. You’re out of your mind. As great as Bruce is, a straight up legend, he cannot compete with modern day athletes and that is practically true about legends across all sports."

Lee, who died in 1973, was an actor and martial arts master who is credited with paving the way for the emergence of mixed martial arts in the modern-day sports world. He starred in the films "The Way of the Dragon," "Fist of Fury" and "Enter the Dragon." His legend carries on to this day.

Bruce Lee was a legendary actor and mixed martial artist.

Bruce Lee was a legendary actor and mixed martial artist. (FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images)

Gall is about to enter his first fight this year. He last lost to Alex Morono via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night in December and before that beat Jordan Williams via rear-naked choke at UFC Fight Night in July.

