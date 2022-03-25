UFC fighter Mickey Gall believes he would 'f— Bruce Lee up' in his prime

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

UFC fighter Mickey Gall let his confidence show a bit in a podcast interview earlier this week.

The New Jersey native who is set to take on Mike Mallott at UFC 273 in a welterweight fight during the early preliminary matches said on the MGGM Podcast he’d have no problem taking down Bruce Lee.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"First of all, I would f--- Bruce Lee up. I would f— Bruce Lee up. In his prime. Come on, man. Dude, yeah, straight up — 100%. I fight in the UFC now. Where did Bruce Lee fight? In the movies. Come on," he said on the show Wednesday.

On Thursday, Gall posted a photo on Instagram from jiu-jitsu coach Ben Zhuang who broke down what could have happened if Gall faced Lee in his prime.

UFC LEGEND KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV URGES FIGHTERS TO AVOID COLBY COVINGTON BOUTS AFTER JORGE MASVIDAL'S ARREST

"Mickey is an elite fighter competing at the highest level. Forget about striking, where Mickey probably still has an advantage. Mickey is one of the best MMA grapplers in the world," Zhuang wrote. "You do not have that many finishes by (rear naked choke) in the UFC by accindent. If the fight hits the ground, it’s curtains for Bruce. 100 out of 100 times.

"So if you think Bruce Lee beats Mickey Gall in a fight. You’re out of your mind. As great as Bruce is, a straight up legend, he cannot compete with modern day athletes and that is practically true about legends across all sports."

Lee, who died in 1973, was an actor and martial arts master who is credited with paving the way for the emergence of mixed martial arts in the modern-day sports world. He starred in the films "The Way of the Dragon," "Fist of Fury" and "Enter the Dragon." His legend carries on to this day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gall is about to enter his first fight this year. He last lost to Alex Morono via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night in December and before that beat Jordan Williams via rear-naked choke at UFC Fight Night in July.