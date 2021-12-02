UFC's Dana White feels 'like a million bucks' after COVID diagnosis, consulted Joe Rogan for treatment

UFC president Dana White revealed Thursday he and his family all tested positive for COVID-19 after a family Thanksgiving trip to his home in Maine last week.

White, who is vaccinated against COVID, made the revelation in an interview on "The Jim Rome Podcast" with legendary sportscaster Jim Rome. White said he was feeling fine and found out he had COVID after he couldn’t smell the eucalyptus after a steam. He said he immediately called podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan after he feared he had COVID.

"I said (to Rogan) listen, I have no smell, which probably means I have no taste. He said as soon as you get up in the morning get tested. So I get up 9 o’clock Monday morning, get tested. I test positive. He said get monoclonal antibodies in you as soon as possible so I did. By noon, I had the monoclonal antibodies in me and then he told me to do an NAD drip. I did that right after," White said.

"Tuesday, I get ready to shave, cleaning my razor, I can smell the alcohol. My taste and smell were back by the next day at 11 o’clock in the morning. Then, I took a dose of ivermectin. Yesterday, then I did a vitamin drip and then today I’m doing another NAD drip. Could not feel better. Feel like a million bucks. I’m doing two-a-day workouts by the way, too, for the next 10 days while I have COVID, and you know I’m in quarantine, and yeah, I got my smell and taste back in less than 24 hours."

In November 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization to monoclonal antibodies casirivmab and imdevimab for treatment for COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients experiencing mild to moderate symptoms. The FDA said casirivimab and imdevimab must be administered together via intravenous infusion. The FDA also authorized the monoclonal antibody sotrovimab for treatment this past May.

Rome asked White why he called Rogan, who also advised Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers when he came down with COVID-19.

"Listen, I’m vaccinated. It’s not like I’m some crazy anti-vax conspiracy theorist or any of that stuff, but Rogan is a very brilliant guy, very smart guy who talks to the best and the brightest out there. And I’m not a believer in the narrative. I’m not a big believer in the narrative. But you know what, at the end of the day, Jim? It’s a free country," White said.

"Because what happens is, you get the stuff, they tell you stay home for the next 10 days until you don’t test positive – that doesn’t seem smart to me. Just like when we went through COVID, I believe in finding solutions to problems and answers, and Rogan has worked with over 30 or 40 people that have done this and he swears by it and he’s a good friend of mine that I’ve known for over 20 years. So, yeah, I believe in what he’s saying. Believe in … the things that he explains to me on how this thing works made sense to me. I did it and I’m telling you and I are very good friends and if you got COVID, I would urge you to do this. Not only did I believe in it before I did it, now I actually done it. I’m on Day 3 of COVID. Day 3 of COVID, smell and taste is back. I could not feel better and I’m doing two-a-day workouts while I’m going through COVID."

UFC Fight Night is set for Saturday but it’s unclear whether White will be in attendance. UFC 269 is set for next weekend.