UFC
Published

Ex-UFC star Cain Velasquez arrested in California shooting that left 1 wounded, police say

Velasquez was a heavyweight champ with UFC

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Former UFC star Cain Velasquez was being held at a California jail without bail over his alleged involvement in a shooting on Monday.

Velasquez, 39, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail and is set for a court appearance at noon Wednesday.

Cain Velasquez reacts after his KO loss to Francis Ngannou of Cameroon in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Feb. 17, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Cain Velasquez reacts after his KO loss to Francis Ngannou of Cameroon in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Feb. 17, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

San Jose police said Tuesday Velasquez was the suspect in connection with the shooting in San Jose that left one person wounded. The victim was transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, officials said.

"The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time," police said.

Cain Velasquez was arrested on Feb. 28, 2022.

Cain Velasquez was arrested on Feb. 28, 2022. (San Jose Police Department)

Velasquez was a champion fighter in UFC. He won the UFC Heavyweight Championship over Brock Lesnar at UFC 121 in October 2010. After losing it in his next fight against Junior dos Santos, he would regain the title over dos Santos at UFC 155. He defended the title twice and then lost it against Fabricio Werdum.

Velasquez last fought in UFC against current champion Francis Ngannou in February 2019. Ngannou won the fight in 26 seconds. 

Francis Ngannou of Cameroon punches Cain Velasquez in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Feb. 17, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Francis Ngannou of Cameroon punches Cain Velasquez in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Feb. 17, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Since retiring from mixed martial arts, Velasquez had been seen in pro wrestling performing for WWE and the Mexican wrestling promotion AAA.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.