Ex-UFC star Cain Velasquez arrested in California shooting that left 1 wounded, police say

Former UFC star Cain Velasquez was being held at a California jail without bail over his alleged involvement in a shooting on Monday.

Velasquez, 39, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail and is set for a court appearance at noon Wednesday.

San Jose police said Tuesday Velasquez was the suspect in connection with the shooting in San Jose that left one person wounded. The victim was transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, officials said.

"The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time," police said.

Velasquez was a champion fighter in UFC. He won the UFC Heavyweight Championship over Brock Lesnar at UFC 121 in October 2010. After losing it in his next fight against Junior dos Santos, he would regain the title over dos Santos at UFC 155. He defended the title twice and then lost it against Fabricio Werdum.

Velasquez last fought in UFC against current champion Francis Ngannou in February 2019. Ngannou won the fight in 26 seconds.

Since retiring from mixed martial arts, Velasquez had been seen in pro wrestling performing for WWE and the Mexican wrestling promotion AAA.