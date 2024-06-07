Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Lakers

UConn's Dan Hurley to meet with Lakers brass in California amid coaching search: reports

Hurley led the Huskies to back-to-back national championships

Paulina Dedaj
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley is set to meet with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday for a meeting to discuss the team’s head coaching vacancy, according to multiple reports. 

Hurley, who led the Huskies to back-to-back national championships this year, will meet with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka in Southern California, ESPN reported Thursday night, citing sources. 

Dan Hurley cuts the net

UConn head coach Dan Hurley celebrates cutting the net after their win against Purdue in the NCAA college Final Four championship basketball game, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

According to the report, Hurley informed the University of Connecticut earlier in the week and spoke to his players on Thursday. 

The reported mutual interest from both sides follows earlier reports that the Lakers have also strongly considered former NBA player and current ESPN analyst J.J. Redick. 

Redick, who last played in the league in 2021 for the Dallas Mavericks, also hosts a podcast with Lakers star LeBron James. 

LeBron James, #23, hugs Jeanie Buss of the Los Angeles Lakers, celebrating on court after winning Game Six of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on October 11, 2020, at AdventHealth Arena, in Orlando, Florida.

LeBron James, #23, hugs Jeanie Buss of the Los Angeles Lakers, celebrating on court after winning Game Six of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on October 11, 2020, at AdventHealth Arena, in Orlando, Florida. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

HAWKS' MIKE BREY DISCUSSES WHY IT'D BE 'HARD' FOR DAN HURLEY TO LEAVE UCONN FOR LAKERS

The Lakers' head coaching search began after a disappointing playoff run that coincided with what could potentially be James’ final season wearing the purple and gold. The Lakers were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs, and Darvin Ham was fired in May after just two seasons in Los Angeles. 

It was reported at the time that the Lakers would not likely name a new head coach until after the NBA Finals, but reports this week have put pressure on that timeline. 

Dan Hurley celebrates

Head coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies looks on during the trophy ceremony after the game against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the Big East Basketball Tournament Final at Madison Square Garden on March 16, 2024, in New York City. The Huskies won 73-57.  (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Amid their search, the Lakers are faced with another crucial decision. 

James, 39, will have until June 29 to decide whether his 22nd season in the NBA will be played in Los Angeles when he decides whether to exercise his $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.