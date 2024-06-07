UConn's Dan Hurley to meet with Lakers brass in California amid coaching search: reports

UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley is set to meet with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday for a meeting to discuss the team’s head coaching vacancy, according to multiple reports.

Hurley, who led the Huskies to back-to-back national championships this year, will meet with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka in Southern California, ESPN reported Thursday night, citing sources.

According to the report, Hurley informed the University of Connecticut earlier in the week and spoke to his players on Thursday.

The reported mutual interest from both sides follows earlier reports that the Lakers have also strongly considered former NBA player and current ESPN analyst J.J. Redick.

Redick, who last played in the league in 2021 for the Dallas Mavericks, also hosts a podcast with Lakers star LeBron James.

The Lakers' head coaching search began after a disappointing playoff run that coincided with what could potentially be James’ final season wearing the purple and gold. The Lakers were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs, and Darvin Ham was fired in May after just two seasons in Los Angeles.

It was reported at the time that the Lakers would not likely name a new head coach until after the NBA Finals, but reports this week have put pressure on that timeline.

Amid their search, the Lakers are faced with another crucial decision.

James, 39, will have until June 29 to decide whether his 22nd season in the NBA will be played in Los Angeles when he decides whether to exercise his $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

