Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

UConn suspends center Tyler Bullock indefinitely after driving under the influence charge

By | Associated Press

STORRS, Conn. – The University of Connecticut has suspended offensive lineman Tyler Bullock following his arrest on a charge of driving under the influence.

UConn police say Bullock, a 23-year-old senior from Mechanicsburg, Pa., was stopped just before 1 a.m. Thursday on Celeron Square Drive and failed a field sobriety test.

Bullock, a starter at center last season, has seen playing time this year at both center and guard.

His indefinite suspension comes near the end of a tumultuous week for UConn, which fired coach Paul Pasqualoni Monday.

UConn (0-4) is on a bye week before hosting South Florida on Oct. 12.