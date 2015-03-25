UConn fires Pasqualoni

Connecticut has fired head football coach Paul Pasqualoni after an 0-4 start to the 2013 season.

Pasqualoni and associate head coach George DeLeone were each dismissed in the wake of this past Saturday's humbling 41-12 loss at Buffalo.

"I am making this change in our football coaching staff now as we approach the conference season to see an improved performance from our football program," said UConn athletic director Warde Manuel.

Pasqualoni was in his third year at UConn and had guided the Huskies to a mark of 10-18. Connecticut was just 5-7 in each of his first two years before this season's dismal start.

The Huskies opened the 2013 campaign with a 33-18 loss to Towson of the FCS, then dropped a 32-21 decision to Maryland and former Husky coach Randy Edsall before nearly pulling off an upset of a ranked Michigan squad. The Wolverines rallied for a 24-21 win in East Hartford.

UConn is idle this week before hosting South Florida for its American Athletic Conference opener on Oct. 12.

"I am disappointed in the record of our team thus far, but I am confident that our coaching staff and student-athletes will continue to work hard to improve and that will be reflected on the field of play as we start our American Athletic Conference season," Manuel added.

Pasqualoni's firing is the second in as many days for a major college football program, as Southern California dumped Lane Kiffin on Sunday morning.

Prior to joining the Huskies, Pasqualoni was best known as the head coach at Syracuse from 1991 through 2004. He compiled a 107-59-1 mark with the Orange, earning nine bowl berths in 14 years.