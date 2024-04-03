UConn faces travel delays; flight to Final Four has multiple issues: report

The defending champion UConn Huskies' air travel has been somewhat limited during the NCAA Tournament.

The proximity of the majority of the team's games likely had it traveling by bus instead of by air. But this year's Final Four is being held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

And UConn ran into some turbulence Wednesday even before the team boarded a plane.

UConn coach Dan Hurley told CBS Sports mechanical issues with an aircraft were at least partly responsible for a delayed flight. As of Wednesday evening, the other three teams in the Final Four had arrived in Arizona.

The NCAA coordinates travel logistics for teams playing in both the men's and women's tournaments. An incoming flight from Kansas City, Missouri, scheduled to carry the Huskies to Arizona experienced multiple issues upon its arrival, which prevented an on-time departure.

CBS Sports also reported that logistical issues, including concerns whether the flight crew would surpass its FAA hours limit, contributed to the delay.

As of 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, the airline was unable to assign an alternative flight crew for UConn's flight to Arizona.

The Huskies could end up taking a smaller jet, but a plane located in Cinncinati would not be scheduled to depart until 12:45 a.m. ET Thursday. The late departure and smaller plane size would result in a 5 a.m. arrival, which would be 2 a.m. local time, according to UConn officials.

UConn players are scheduled to address the media Thursday afternoon.

N.C. State is scheduled to play Purdue in the first game of the men's Final Four April 6. UConn and Alabama play the second game of the evening at 8:49 p.m. ET.