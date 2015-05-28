UCLA gets top seed for NCAA baseball tourney

Indianapolis, IN (SportsNetwork.com) - UCLA is the top national seed for the 2015 NCAA Division I baseball tournament.

The Pac-12 champs finished the regular season with a 42-14 record, the second- highest win total in school history.

The other seven national seeds are LSU, Louisville, Florida, Miami-Florida, Illinois, TCU and Missouri State. Miami extended its NCAA record with a 43rd consecutive berth.

The tournament gets underway on Friday with 16 four-team, double-elimination regionals. The regional champions will then be paired off in eight best-of- three super regionals before the last eight teams earn trips to the College World Series, which starts June 13 in Omaha, Nebraska.