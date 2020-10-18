UCF players spar after gut-wrenching loss to Memphis

UCF and Memphis were involved in a riveting game Saturday night with the Tigers narrowly pulling out a win over the Knights, 50-49, thanks to Brady White’s six touchdowns in the game.

While Memphis was celebrating the victory, two Knights players let their emotions boil over on the sideline.

WHITE'S 6TH TD PASS CAPS RECORD COMEBACK OVER UCF, 50-49

Kicker Daniel Obarski missed a 40-yard field goal that would have given UCF the lead with 19 seconds remaining in the game. Obarski was clearly upset at himself over the miss.

Backup quarterback Quadry Jones was seen on the broadcast saying something to Obarski on the sideline and there was some pushing and shoving over what Jones had said. The two competitors had to be separated from each other as time expired and UCF was handed its second loss of the season.

FLORIDA'S MULLEN JOINS PLAYERS IN TESTING POSITIVE FOR VIRUS

Knights coach Josh Heupel told reporters what his message was to Obarski after the game, according to 24/7 Sports.

“He is (really upset) and it matters to him. My message to Daniel — and I said this to the team, too, just later in the locker room — that you prepare with urgency and you prepare the same every week. I said, ‘You put yourself in the best position to go lay it on the line.’ And athletics and sports, you want to try to ensure that it's going to the right way when you get that opportunity. Reality in sports is it doesn't always go your way,” Heupel said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“But you can look your brothers in the face and know that you did everything to put yourself in the best position when you get that opportunity. So that was my message to him in that moment.”

What was said between the two players was unclear.