Tyson Ross called up to start against Angels

The Oakland Athletics recalled pitcher Tyson Ross from Triple-A Sacramento to start Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

The 24-year-old right-hander has made two minor league starts this season, allowing four runs and 10 hits over nine innings.

Ross was 3-3 with a 2.75 ERA in nine games -- six starts -- for Oakland last year.

The A's also recalled pitcher Neil Wagner from Sacramento, and optioned pitcher Andrew Carignan and outfielder Collin Cowgill to the River Cats.

Wagner made six relief appearances with the A's in 2011.

Carignan compiled a 6.23 ERA in five games this year, while Cowgill was hitless in four at-bats.