Tyrann Mathieu to sign with Saints: reports

Tyrann Mathieu is reportedly set to sign a three-year contract with the New Orleans Saints this week after spending three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and winning one Super Bowl.

The deal is expected to be finalized later this week, the NFL Network reported. Mathieu would return to the city where he was born and the state where he excelled as a college football player at LSU.

The Saints have not officially announced the deal. The team had been linked to Mathieu ahead of the NFL Draft. ESPN reported Mathieu had also spoken with the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to multiple reports, the deal is worth $33 million with about $18 million guaranteed.

New Orleans didn’t select a safety during the draft. The team lost Malcolm Jenkins and Marcus Williams during the offseason. Jenkins retired in the offseason, and Williams signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

Mathieu was an All-American at LSU and won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the best defensive player in college football during the season.

He was a third-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2013 and spent five years with the Cardinals. He played for the Houston Texans in 2018 and played for the Chiefs from 2019 to 2021.

Mathieu is a three-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection. He was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-2010s Team.

New Orleans was 9-8 last season and missed the playoffs for the first time in four years. The team was ranked fourth in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed. Sean Payton retired over the offseason, and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was named the next head coach.