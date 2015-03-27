Tyler, of Idol and Aerosmith, sings anthem at AFC

What would Steven Tyler, the American Idol judge, think of Steven Tyler, who sang the national anthem at the AFC championship game on Sunday?

Let's just say the rendition probably wouldn't get him to Hollywood.

The 63-year-old frontman for the Boston-based rock group Aerosmith warbled "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the New England Patriots played the Baltimore Ravens. Tyler appeared with his trademark scarf — this one with the Patriots logo in red, white and blue sequins.

A favorite in the region because of his local ties, Tyler was cheered by the crowd anyway.