Tyler Hansbrough likens Coach K to Larry David

Hansbrough, the National College Player of the Year in 2008, went 6-2 in his career against Duke

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
North Carolina legend Tyler Hansbrough had Saturday evening’s UNC – Duke game confused with a funeral. No, not because the Tar Heels killed the Blue Devils 94-81, but because Duke and their fans treated the game like a living funeral for retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils talks to a referee during a game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 18, 2015 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke defeated North Carolina 92-90 in OT.

Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils talks to a referee during a game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 18, 2015 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke defeated North Carolina 92-90 in OT. (Lance King/Getty Images)

Even before UNC buried the Blue Devils on their home floor, nearly 100 former players made the trip to Durham to watch Dukie nation memorialize Coach K with speeches, stories, and presentations, before, during and after the game.

"The only thing I can really compare it to, and I know I’ll take some heat for this, is Larry David," cautioned Hansbrough via Packer and Durham.

Hansbrough, the National College Player of the Year in 2008, went 6-2 in his career against Duke and couldn’t quite understand all of the Coach K love while he’s still above ground.

"This season, they have a guy that goes to his funeral while he’s still alive so people can tell him how good he is," Hansbrough said. "I thought it was one of those situations. I thought it was funny."

He’s not exactly wrong. Coach K has been on a farewell tour since last June, when he announced he would retire after the conclusion of the 2022 season. People have been giving Krzyzewski his flowers ever since.

FILE - Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski kisses the net after cutting it down following Duke's 61-59 win over Butler in the men's NCAA Final Four college basketball championship game Monday, April 5, 2010, in Indianapolis. Krzyzewski's unparalleled coaching career is down to a few basketball games, with no more than a month left before the retiring Duke Hall of Famer walks off the sideline for the last time.

FILE - Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski kisses the net after cutting it down following Duke's 61-59 win over Butler in the men's NCAA Final Four college basketball championship game Monday, April 5, 2010, in Indianapolis. Krzyzewski's unparalleled coaching career is down to a few basketball games, with no more than a month left before the retiring Duke Hall of Famer walks off the sideline for the last time. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

And there’s nothing former UNC players and their fans enjoyed more than stomping on the grave of their bitter rival.

"(Coach) K deserved a lot of respect. But Tar Heel fans, we love that."

You could probably say they found Saturday’s result to be pretty, pretty, pretttty good.