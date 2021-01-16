T'Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns, whose family has been hit hard by coronavirus, reveals his own diagnosis

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns announced Friday he is dealing with the coronavirus.

Towns made the revelation in a tweet and promised to "follow every protocol" in order to beat the illness.

"Prior to tonight’s game, I received yet another awful call that I tested positive for COID. I will immediately isolate and follow every protocol," he wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I pray every day that this nightmare of a virus will subside and I beg everyone to continue to take it seriously by taking all of the necessary precautions.

"We cannot stop the spread of this virus alone, it might be a group effort by all of us.

"It breaks my heart that my family and particularly my father and sister continue to suffer from the anxiety that comes along with this diagnosis as we know all too well what the end result could be.

KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS OPENS UP ON RETURN TO THE FLOOR AFTER MONTHS OF HARDSHIP

"To my niece and nephew, Jolani and Max, I promise you I will not end up in a box next to grandma and I will beat this thing."

Towns and his family have been devastated by the impact of the coronavirus. He told reporters before the season started that he lost several family members, including his mother, to COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Towns admitted that the death of his mother had been hard on him and that he didn’t think basketball would ever be "therapy" for him again, he told reporters in December, via the Star Tribune. He said at the time he just wants to help families who have also been impacted by the virus.