Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards took issue with the officiating during the team’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

Edwards had a clutch basket to go up four points with under two minutes to play in the game. However, instead of celebrating as Oklahoma City called a timeout, Edwards grabbed his wrist and peered at referee Mark Lindsay, indicating that he thought he was fouled on the play.

"The refs was bad tonight. Yeah, they was terrible," Edwards told ESPN after the game. "We was playing 8-on-5."

Edwards told the local Timberwolves broadcast that he was going to "take the fine" and criticize the officiating. He added to ESPN, "The cat got their tongue tonight."

Minnesota shot 15 free throws while Oklahoma City shot 22 free throws. Minnesota was called for 19 fouls and Oklahoma City was called for 17.

Edwards finished with a team-high 27 points, four rebounds and four assists. The Timberwolves improved to 33-14 on the season.

"Anthony did a really good job with picking his spots, trusting his teammates, playing clean and quick, getting downhill, putting the pressure on them," Minnesota coach Chris Finch said after the game.

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 37 points, and Jalen Williams scored 20.

"It’s why we play the game," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "You play to play the best teams in the league. You wake up for games like that. You really get to test yourself and see where you are. It was a dogfight tonight."

The two teams split their four meetings of the season. They are among the two best teams in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves are first in the standings while the Thunder (32-15) are third. The defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets sit in between them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.