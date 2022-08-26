Two women file lawsuits against former boxer George Foreman alleging sexual abuse, rape

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two women have filed lawsuits in a Los Angeles court against George Foreman, claiming that the former boxer sexually abused them when they were teenagers in the 1970s.

According to Reuters, a suit from one of the women alleged that Foreman had sex with her when she was 15 in San Francisco. Another suit filed by a separate woman accused Foreman of raping her when she was 15 and 16.

One of the lawsuits also claims that Foreman threatened to fire the woman's father, who was an adviser of his, if she did not comply. Both women say their fathers were associates of Foreman and met him when they were children.

Foreman, 73, has previously denied the accusations.

"Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family," he said in a statement last month. "They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s. I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations."

Foreman isn't explicitly named in the lawsuits, and instead is referred to rather simply as "Doe 1," but he is mentioned as the boxer who defeated Joe Frazier in 1973 to become the world heavyweight champion before losing the title the next year to Muhammad Ali.

The lawsuits were filed as a result of California's Child Victims Act of 2020, which "extends the statute of limitations for California child sexual abuse survivors reaching adulthood to initiate a claim against their abusers."

Foreman owned a record of 76-5, with his professional career spanning from 1969 to 1997.