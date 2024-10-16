Two-way Colorado football star Travis Hunter lays out his case for Heisman Trophy

Travis Hunter has proven he can excel at both wide receiver and cornerback.

The Colorado Buffaloes star has racked up 1,498 career receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He also has seven interceptions at the collegiate level.

Hunter is confident his overall body of work proves he should have the edge in this season's Heisman voting.

During a recent sitdown on former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin's "Outta Pocket with RGIII" podcast, the Heisman hopeful laid out his case.

"I know I can win it, but I don’t know who’s there," Hunter said. "I mean, y’all see Ashton Jeanty, but it’s not like we haven’t seen a running back that’s good. We haven’t seen a player that plays both ways, and I’m going to keep saying that."

Hunter was referring to Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who has rushed for 1,248 in the first six weeks of the season.

But Hunter argued that since he plays on both sides of the ball, it is much more challenging for him to have dominant stats in one particular category.

Hunter went on to describe his impact on offense and defense.

"(Jeanty) has, I think, 95 carries for 1,000 yards," Hunter added. "If I had 95 catches, how much yards you think I’d have? If I had 95 targets on defense, what you think I’d have?. … So, I try to tell you, he’s got double the touches I’ve got on the offensive side of the ball, and I still have defensive stats that’s still crazy, and we’re only in Week 6. So, I’m not gonna argue about it."

In addition to his impressive rushing total, Jeanty is averaging 9.9 yards per carry.

Hunter has also recorded three pass breakups and a forced fumble in his first six games playing in the Big 12.

Just a few years ago, Hunter was one of the most highly sought after high school football recruits in the U.S.

While all signs pointed to Hunter taking his talents to Florida, he chose Jackson State on signing day for the opportunity to play for NFL legend Deion Sanders.

