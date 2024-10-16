Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado Buffaloes

Two-way Colorado football star Travis Hunter lays out his case for Heisman Trophy

Hunter plays wide receiver and defensive back

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Can Colorado’s Travis Hunter dominate as a 2-way player in the NFL? | All Facts No Brakes Video

Can Colorado’s Travis Hunter dominate as a 2-way player in the NFL? | All Facts No Brakes

Keyshawn Johnson and RJ Young weigh in on Coach Prime’s recent comments about Colorado Buffaloes star WR/DB Travis Hunter and whether he can excel as a two-way player in the NFL.

Travis Hunter has proven he can excel at both wide receiver and cornerback. 

The Colorado Buffaloes star has racked up 1,498 career receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He also has seven interceptions at the collegiate level. 

Hunter is confident his overall body of work proves he should have the edge in this season's Heisman voting. 

During a recent sitdown on former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin's "Outta Pocket with RGIII" podcast, the Heisman hopeful laid out his case.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Travis Hunter running with ball

Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field Sept. 21, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

"I know I can win it, but I don’t know who’s there," Hunter said. "I mean, y’all see Ashton Jeanty, but it’s not like we haven’t seen a running back that’s good. We haven’t seen a player that plays both ways, and I’m going to keep saying that."

Hunter was referring to Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who has rushed for 1,248 in the first six weeks of the season.

SHEDEUR SANDERS WILL 'PROBABLY' BE THE 1ST QUARTERBACK TAKEN IN 2025 NFL DRAFT, HEISMAN TROPHY WINNER SAYS

But Hunter argued that since he plays on both sides of the ball, it is much more challenging for him to have dominant stats in one particular category.

Hunter went on to describe his impact on offense and defense.

"(Jeanty) has, I think, 95 carries for 1,000 yards," Hunter added. "If I had 95 catches, how much yards you think I’d have? If I had 95 targets on defense, what you think I’d have?. … So, I try to tell you, he’s got double the touches I’ve got on the offensive side of the ball, and I still have defensive stats that’s still crazy, and we’re only in Week 6. So, I’m not gonna argue about it."

In addition to his impressive rushing total, Jeanty is averaging 9.9 yards per carry.

Ashton Jeanty celebrates

Running back Ashton Jeanty of the Boise State Broncos celebrates a touchdown during first half action against the UCF Knights at Albertsons Stadium Sept. 9, 2023, in Boise, Idaho. (Loren Orr/Getty Images)

Hunter has also recorded three pass breakups and a forced fumble in his first six games playing in the Big 12.

Travis Hunter scores a touchdown

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter scores a touchdown against the UCF Knights during the first quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla., Sept. 28, 2024. (Mike Watters-Imagn Images)

Just a few years ago, Hunter was one of the most highly sought after high school football recruits in the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While all signs pointed to Hunter taking his talents to Florida, he chose Jackson State on signing day for the opportunity to play for NFL legend Deion Sanders.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.