Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Connecticut Huskies

Two-time UConn national champion Donovan Clingan enters NBA Draft

Clingan is a likely lottery pick

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

After winning two national titles in as many years with UConn, Donovan Clingan is headed to the NBA.

The 7-foot-2 Husky announced on social media he will "be pursuing the lifelong dream of mine to play in the NBA and will be entering my name in the 2024 NBA Draft.

"It will be very hard for me to leave my brothers after all the success these past two years," Clingan wrote on Instagram. "But the time is NOW!!"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Donovan Clingan reacts on court

Donovan Clingan of the Connecticut Huskies reacts in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers during the NCAA national championship game at State Farm Stadium April 8, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Clingan will likely be a lottery pick, and with his dominance this year, especially in the tournament, he has put himself in the running to go No. 1 overall.

He is the third-ranked player in the ESPN Top 100 and averaged 15.3 points and 8.3 rebounds in March Madness.

He could have averaged more, but UConn made every game a blowout, once again dominating the competition.

The Huskies' lowest margin of victory in six tournament games this year was 14 points, when they beat Alabama 86-72 in the Final Four.

Dan Hurley walks off the court

UConn head coach Dan Hurley celebrates with center Donovan Clingan, left, after defeating Illinois in an Elite Eight game in the NCAA Tournament March 30, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

IOWA RETIRING CAITLIN CLARK'S NUMBER 22 AFTER STORIED CAREER

Clingan was an important recruit for Hurley. He was a five-star prospect who chose to stay in state after leading Bristol Central High School to a state championship.

He spent his freshman season playing a backup role to Adama Sanogo, the most outstanding player of the 2023 Final Four, and averaged 6.9 points and 5.6 rebounds. This year, he started 33 of the 35 games he played.

Donovan Clingan dunk

Donovan Clingan (32) of the Connecticut Huskies dunks against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half of the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at TD Garden March 30, 2024, in Boston.  (Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He scored 11 points in the championship game while tasked with guarding Purdue's 7-foot-4 star Zach Edey man-to-man. Edey finished with 37 points and 10 rebounds, but Clingan's defense allowed his teammates to stay with Purdue's 3-point shooters. The Huskies held the Boilermakers to 1 of 7 shooting from beyond the arc in the 75-60 win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.