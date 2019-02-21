Two similar-looking baseball players take DNA tests to find out if they're related

Two minor league baseball players were put to the test Wednesday – a DNA test, that is.

The pitchers -- both named Brady Feigl -- are part of the Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics’ organization, respectively (whichever way). They also, astonishingly, look alike. They're both 6-feet-4 and sport similar beards and eyewear, according to CBS Sports. However, they swear they are not related to each other.

YOUNG NEW YORK YANKEES FAN DELIGHTED HIS TEAM DIDN'T LAND MANNY MACHADO

In 2017, even the college of Brady Feigl -- the one later with the Rangers -- got the two men mixed up.

So...are they related in any way?

Inside Edition gave both Feigls a DNA test to see if they were actually related.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The tests came back negative, according to Inside Edition. However, the pair said they will remain friends as they embark on the long road to (hopefully) the major leagues.