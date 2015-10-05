Two Maryland starters lost for the season, another also out for Ohio State

Maryland's defense was respectable for most of the afternoon as the Terrapins were otherwise dominated by Michigan 28-0 last Saturday, but the unit came out of the game in poor health.

The Washington Post reports linebacker Jefferson Ashiru suffered a season-ending ankle injury against the Wolverines, and Brett Zanotto, who replaced Ashiru, is going to be out for the next few weeks with an ankle injury.

Additionally, coach Randy Edsall told reporters the elbow injury that kept nose tackle David Shaw out against Michigan will end his season as well.

The Diamondback noted Ashiru was starting at least in part because of a season-ending injury suffered by linebacker Abner Logan during the preseason, and Azubuike Ukandu started in place of Shaw against Michigan but was also injured during the game.

There was no further information available on Ukandu, who was replaced by Mbi Tanyi.