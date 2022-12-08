Kansas high schools launch probe after students allegedly direct racial slurs at basketball team

Students at two separate high schools in Kansas are under investigation after racist epithets and offensive slurs were allegedly yelled at the opposing team during a basketball game.

Topeka High School and Valley Center High School played against one another on the basketball court on Saturday.

But, the vising team is believed to have been subjected to students in the stands screaming "racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts" during the game.

Geo Lyons, who coaches Topeka High School’s team, started a Change.org petition calling for the suspected students to be reprimanded.

Lyons also mentioned that some Valley Center students used a Black baby figurine to further harass the team, according to KSN News.

Valley Center officials issued an apology to Topeka High School on Monday for "inappropriate language and behavior." The letter also revealed the district's intent to conduct interviews and review video footage in an effort to investigate the allegations.

NBC obtained a second statement for Valley Center in which officials mentioned that they believed fans from both schools used inappropriate language.

"Valley Center High School principals, Mrs. Melissa Seacat and Mr. Chris Asmussen did their best to handle reported situations, particularly those involving some students in the Valley Center student section," the statement read.

As of Tuesday, the officials had not found evidence of specifically racist taunts, but Valley Center acknowledged that students acted inappropriately.

It said students who chanted the expletive at the Topeka student were immediately removed and Valley Center officials worked to prevent any other negative interactions when the game ended.

"Administration immediately began removing students involved and shifted to a proactive mode to prevent any further negative interactions as the game ended; an off-duty police officer also assisted in getting everyone to leave the game immediately after it was over," the statement said.

The Black baby doll was part of a class assignment which required students to "parent" the baby for several days, the district said.

"Without context, seeing the baby and images of the ‘baby’ caused hurt and concern to many, and for that we are very sorry," the Valley Center school officials wrote in a statement.

Topeka schools Superintendent Tiffany Anderson said in a letter to district patrons that the incident was reported to the Kansas State High School Activities Association.

Anderson said the Topeka district appreciated Valley Center’s apology, but would like the district to take appropriate steps to address what occurred.

Going forward, games will have additional support on-site, officials noted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.