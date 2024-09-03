Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Twins

Twins' Trevor Larnach hits line drive home run, drills fan in the face in win over Tampa Bay

The baseball appeared to hit the fan in the face

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Minnesota Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach hit a deep drive to right-field during a recent game, but it had some unintended consequences.

The home run ball struck a fan who was sitting in the bleachers in the face, which resulted in a bloody nose. The fan also appeared to be knocked unconscious after a baseball hit him in the second inning of the Twins' game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The unlucky fan was attempting to grab the home run ball with his bare hands, but the baseball exited the outfielder's bat at an estimated 112.5 mph.

Trevor Larnach runs the bases

Sep 2, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; -Minnesota Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach (9) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning at Tropicana Field. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

Medical personnel responded to the injured fan. 

The man did appear to avoid any serious injuries.

"Thankfully, he's OK," Larnach said during a postgame interview. "But that was scary, man. That was… I've never seen that before. So, good thing I got to talk to him."

General view of Tropicana Field

Apr 21, 2018; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; General view of the stadium prior to the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field. (Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

Larnach's homer ultimately proved to be pivotal for the Twins as Minnesota celebrated a 5-4 victory in the first game of a four-game series with Tampa Bay.

The Twins entered Tuesday trailing the Cleveland Guardians by 3.5 games in the National League Central division.

Larnach added that he signed some autographs and checked on the injured fan.

"The (clubhouse manager) came up to me during the game and offered me to sign a ball… sign a bat and I gave it to him. Last inning in right field… I checked out on him because they moved me from left to right and I got to talk to him."

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.