Last Update November 20, 2014

Twins' Liriano placed on DL with shoulder strain

By | Sports Network

Making his 24th start of the season, the 27-year-old gave up one run on two hits with three walks and two strikeouts. After the game, he was placed on the disabled list and the team recalled pitcher Scott Diamond from Triple-A Rochester.

Alex Burnett took over duties on the mound and pitched the third inning.

On the season, his sixth in the majors, Liriano is 9-9 with a 4.84 earned run average.