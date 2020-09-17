Twins' Josh Donaldson hits home run, ejected at home plate after tiff with ump

Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson was ejected from Thursday’s game against the Chicago White Sox after hitting a home run and having an exchange with the home-plate umpire.

Donaldson hit a clutch solo home run in the sixth inning. As he crossed home, Donaldson kicked dirt on the plate, which apparently was an issue for home-plate umpire Dan Bellino. Donald was tossed out after the incident.

According to MLB.com, the jawing between Donaldson and Bellino happened one pitch prior to the long ball. Donaldson took exception to a strike call. It wasn’t clear what the conversation was about but Twins manager Rocco Baldelli came out to make sure cooler heads prevailed between the two.

Donaldson then hit the home run off of Reynaldo Lopez and as he crossed the plate it appeared Donaldson may have gone back to make sure he tagged home plate. However, Donaldson began kicking directly on the plate. Bellino then ejected him.

It was Donaldson’s fifth home run of the year.

Minnesota, the defending American League Central division champs, came into the game two games in back of the White Sox for first place in the division. After Thursday’s game, the team doesn’t play the White Sox anymore and have eight games remaining on their 2020 schedule.