Twins, Gardenhire agree on two-year deal

The Minnesota Twins agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with manager Ron Gardenhire on Monday.

Gardenhire, the second-longest tenured manager in baseball with 12 seasons in Minnesota, has a record of 998-947 over his career and has led the club to six division titles.

"Leaving wasn't on my agenda," Gardenhire said.

Since winning the 2010 AL Manager of the Year, though, Gardenhire and the Twins have gone 195-291 with three straight 95-plus losing seasons.

"We know what our fans deserve to see on the field, and we haven't been giving it to them," Gardenhire said.

Minnesota finished 66-96 in 2013 after dropping 20 of its last 25 games to close the season.

"Just look out on the diamond," Twins general manager Terry Ryan said. "We're striking out too much, we aren't hitting for average, we're not hitting for power and the starting pitching is not giving us a good enough chance going forward. I have to fix a lot of things."

The Twins struck out 1,430 times this past year, the third-highest mark in MLB history.

Gardenhire's entire coaching staff will return for 2014.