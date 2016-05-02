Twins end Keuchel's 17-game home win streak, beat Astros 6-2

HOUSTON (AP) Brian Dozier broke out of a slump with three hits and the Minnesota Twins snapped Dallas Keuchel's 17-game home winning streak with a 6-2 victory over the Houston Astros on Monday night.

Keuchel (2-4) allowed five runs on five hits with three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings and struggled with his command for the third time this season, walking five. The Cy Young winner hadn't lost at home since Aug. 10, 2014, against Texas.

Dozier snapped a 0-for-16 slump with a double in the first and singled to start the three-run fourth as the Twins ended a four-game losing streak.

Jose Berrios (1-1) earned his first career win, giving up two runs on three hits with eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings in his second major league start. Berrios was tagged for five runs in four innings in his first start.