Twins cut prospect after he allegedly told opposing batters pitches that were coming: report

Derek Bender was a standout catcher at Coastal Carolina as he hit 32 home runs and batted .326 for the Chanticleers in three collegiate seasons.

The Minnesota Twins selected Bender in the sixth round of the MLB Draft back in July, and he got his start playing in the Florida State League for the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. But after 19 games, his time in the Twins’ farm system reportedly came to an end.

Bender was cut after it was discovered that he told opposing batters the types of pitches that were coming to the plate last week in a game that ended his team’s playoff hopes, ESPN reported.

The loss came at the hands of the Lakeland Flying Tigers last week. Bender reportedly told batters the specific pitches that were coming to the plate. Lakeland scored four runs in the second inning and won the game 6-0.

Bender reportedly told teammates that he wanted the season to be over, and he spent the team’s final two games of the season in the bullpen.

The Twins and his agency declined to comment, according to ESPN.

Bender spent time at catcher and first base during the season. He appeared in 19 games and hit .200 with two home runs.