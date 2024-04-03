Twins' Byron Buxton nearly collides with bratwurst mascot during game vs Brewers

Minnesota Twins star Byron Buxton was nearly run over after he stepped in front of a bratwurst mascot during the Milwaukee Brewers race on Tuesday afternoon.

Buxton came out of the dugout to take the field before the bottom of the sixth inning when the mascots were running down the third base line. Buxton saw the mascots coming and quickly scampered back into the dugout.

"Just like a normal inning, I get ready to turn around and it was like I'm going to have to take a charge if I can't get out the way," Buxton said of the close call, via FOX 9. "Luckily, he wasn't running as fast as I thought he was."

Luckily, Buxton was OK and was able to play the rest of the game. Unfortunately, the Twins would lose the game 3-2.

Buxton finished 1-for-4 with a strikeout. The team received RBIs from Matt Wallner and Christian Vazquez.

Brewers star Christian Yelich hit his second home run of the season, a solo shot. Brice Turang and Jackson Chourio also recorded RBIs in the win.

"With the way that we play sometimes and early in the season, and the way that they play, it's not surprising to see a good, well-pitched, low-scoring game right there," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "But when we do hit the ball on the barrel, we want to get something out of it. Overall, I think we could have had better at-bats."

Milwaukee moved to 4-0 with the win and Minnesota dropped to 2-2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.