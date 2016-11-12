Turnovers help lift UCF over Cincinnati 24-3

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) McKenzie Milton threw a touchdown pass and UCF cashed in on turnovers to beat Cincinnati 24-3 on Saturday to become bowl eligible for the fourth time in five years.

Justin McDonald returned a punt blocked by Tre Neal 23 yards for a score in the third quarter and Seyvon Lowry's interception of a Hayden Moore pass led to a 25-yard TD run by Jawon Hamilton in the fourth quarter.

Milton was 22 of 34 for 150 yards passing for UCF (4-6, 1-5 American Athletic) and hit Dredrick Snelson on a 1-yard TD pass in the first quarter. Matthew Wright kicked a 22-yard field goal. Hamilton gained 81 yards on 17 carries.

The Bearcats (4-6, 1-5) outgained the Knights 327-305 in total yards, but saw one drive end with a fumble by Moore after he was sacked. Moore was 13 of 25 for 129 yards passing. Josh Pasley kicked a 38-yard field goal in the second quarter.