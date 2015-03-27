Tulsa racking up sacks, gearing up to face Arkansas quarterback Tyler Wilson

Tyler Wilson, beware.

No team in the country has sacked more opposing quarterbacks this season than Tulsa, which will be chasing after Arkansas' NFL prospect of a quarterback on Saturday.

The Golden Hurricane (7-1) lead the nation with 35 sacks this season, an average of 4.4 per game. All that pressure on the quarterback is one reason why Tulsa will carry a seven-game winning streak into its matchup against the Razorbacks (3-5).

The challenge could get tougher this week against an SEC offensive line that is allowing only 1½ sacks per game, although Mississippi got to Wilson three times while beating Arkansas last week.