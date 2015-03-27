Expand / Collapse search
Last Update March 27, 2015

Tulsa racking up sacks, gearing up to face Arkansas quarterback Tyler Wilson

By | Associated Press

TULSA, Okla. – Tyler Wilson, beware.

No team in the country has sacked more opposing quarterbacks this season than Tulsa, which will be chasing after Arkansas' NFL prospect of a quarterback on Saturday.

The Golden Hurricane (7-1) lead the nation with 35 sacks this season, an average of 4.4 per game. All that pressure on the quarterback is one reason why Tulsa will carry a seven-game winning streak into its matchup against the Razorbacks (3-5).

The challenge could get tougher this week against an SEC offensive line that is allowing only 1½ sacks per game, although Mississippi got to Wilson three times while beating Arkansas last week.