Tulowitzki, Rosario power Rockies past Phillies

Troy Tulowitzki smacked a two-run homer and Wilin Rosario added a solo shot in the Colorado Rockies' 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the second of a four-game set.

"He looks like he's on time up there again," Colorado manager Walt Weiss said of Tulowitzki. "He's a lot more at ease up there."

Jorge De La Rosa (13-6) surrendered three runs -- two earned -- on three hits and three walks over 6 1/3 innings for Colorado, which snapped a three-game slide.

Rafael Betancourt fired a 1-2-3 ninth to notch his 16th save of the season in the triumph.

Tyler Cloyd (2-3) allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk over six frames for the Phillies, who have dropped five of their last seven tilts.

The Rockies jumped out to a 5-0 lead after plating three in the first, one in the second and another in the third.

Tulowitzki cracked his two-run shot and Michael Cuddyer, who reached with a double, later scored on a wild pitch in the opening frame to make it 3-0. Dexter Fowler had an two-out RBI single in the second and Rosario's two-out solo shot in the third gave Colorado its healthy five-run cushion.

"That was the biggest thing after the first inning, limit the damage," Cloyd said.

The Phillies, though, pushed across three in the home third to get back in the contest.

With runners on first and second with one away, Carlos Ruiz slapped a hot-shot grounder that went off the glove of Todd Helton at first and into right field to bring home a run. Chase Utley then registered an RBI single before Domonic Brown's sacrifice fly to center plated Ruiz, which cut the gap to 5-3.

The Phillies put runners on first and second with one away in the seventh, but pinch-hitter Kevin Frandsen flied out and Jimmy Rollins grounded out to third base to end the threat. Rollins' bouncer pulled Nolan Arenado into foul territory and his back-footed throw from beyond the bag one-hopped Helton, who swipe-tagged Rollins for the final out of the frame.

Michael Young struck out with two outs and a runner at third in the eighth.

Game Notes

Colorado was 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position, while the Phillies finished 1-for-6 with RISP ... Tulowitzki's homer was his 22nd of the season.