Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa 'is our quarterback,' Dolphins coach Brian Flores says amid Deshaun Watson rumors

The Dolphins were linked to Deshaun Watson trade talks once again

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores tried to steer speculation away from the team’s quarterbacks as it’s been long-rumored the franchise is going after Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Houston Chronicle reported on Wednesday the Dolphins and Texans could have a "deal done this week" for the star quarterback, who is currently facing 22 civil lawsuits and several police complaints about alleged sexual assault against several masseuses and massage therapists.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 22: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans looks on prior to their game against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 22: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans looks on prior to their game against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Flores tried to tamp down on trade talk when addressing the media and reassured Tua Tagovailoa is the team’s starting quarterback, according to ESPN.

"I don't really get into rumors -- Tua is our quarterback. We're happy with the quarterback, our quarterback situation. I'll leave it at that, which I've said multiple times," Flores said.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) runs with the ball during an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) runs with the ball during an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Tagovailoa made his first start coming off a ribs injury last week. He missed three games before going 33-for-47 with 329 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Dolphins lost the game, 23-20.

Watson reportedly request a trade from Houston but the franchise had been asking for everything but the moon in trade talks with teams. The Texans have vowed to keep him on the sideline as authorities and the NFL investigate his off-the-field issues.

Head Coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins speaks with Tua Tagovailoa #1 during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 15, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Head Coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins speaks with Tua Tagovailoa #1 during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 15, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Tagovailoa, who is only in his second year in the NFL, remains the starter — at least for now.

