Trump backs Tyson after 53-year-old boxer posts practice video: 'Keep punching Mike!'

Sports is on hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, but a viral moment involving one of boxing's most-feared fighters got every sports fan excited this weekend, including President Trump.

A 5-second clip posted online shows a training session with boxing legend Mike Tyson, 53, revealing his trademark power and speed that dumbfounded everyone who saw the video.

“Keep punching Mike!” Trump wrote on Twitter Sunday morning with the attached video.

Joe Rogan posted the clip on Friday to Instagram: “…Don’t get me excited about this!!! Posted @withregram • @bleacherreport @miketyson is ready for 12 rounds right now 😳”

The Rock commented on his post: “Yup. Thought the same thing! 💪🏾”

Tyson, who had a 50-6-2 record, hasn't boxed in the ring professionally since 2005.

“I’ve been hitting the mitts for the last week. I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three- or four-round exhibitions for some charities, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected people like me,” he recently said.

Tyson had one of the more tumultuous careers in sports history. He went from being the undisputed champion of the world to being convicted of rape in 1992 and was sentenced to six years in prison with four years of probation. He also infamously bit off part of the ear of opponent Evander Holyfield during a championship bout in 1997.

After filing for bankruptcy in 2003, Tyson turned his life around. He started the Tyson Ranch, which produces marijuana and marijuana-related products and started his own podcast, which has more than 1 million subscribers.

Trump was intimately involved with the promotions of Tyson fights in Atlantic City in the 1980s.

“I knew there was a possibility that I could die during training, during a fight. I knew that. But I wasn’t scared, because I thought if anybody was going to die, I would do the killing,” Tyson said in March. “That self-confidence was a survival mechanism. But now, from my experience, from what I believe, the more I know about not existing, the more willing I am to die.”

When asked whether he looked forward to death, Tyson replied: “Yeah. I don’t fear it.”