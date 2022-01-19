Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys
Troy Aikman rips Cowboys for how CeeDee Lamb was utilized in loss to 49ers

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb came away with one reception for 21 yards in the team’s 23-17 loss to the 49ers

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb came away with one reception for 21 yards in the team’s 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Cowboys, admitted that he wasn’t happy how Lamb was utilized in the game. During an appearance on "96.7 The Ticket" on Wednesday, Aikman said the Cowboys hurt themselves by not putting Lamb in the best position to succeed.

"There was a lot of single coverage on CeeDee Lamb," Aikman explained. "I hate going back to (when I was playing) because nobody cares, but what I see around the league — it's not just Dallas, I've seen it with a lot of teams — a lot of these offenses want to scheme things. The coordinators, it's all about scheme, rather than, 'This corner is playing soft. He's scared to death.' Just run the route tree. Run a comeback. Run a dig route. Run a curl. Run anything."

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) stretches the ball over the goal line for the game-winning touchdown, as New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) gives chase, during overtime Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

"You're going to complete the pass whenever you want," Aikman added. "(Michael Irvin) would've had 10 catches at halftime if they played us the way they played CeeDee Lamb in that game … The game is not that difficult. If I've got a great player at wide receiver and a corner is playing him in single coverage, throw him the ball. He's going to win most of the time."

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) after a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.  (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Lamb had five targets from quarterback Dak Prescott in the game, his highest total in three games. Lamb, the second-year sensation, wrapped up the 2021 regular season with 79 receptions for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova