Trout scores twice in spring debut for Angels in 9-8 loss to Mariners

Mike Trout singled in his first at-bat this spring and scored twice for the Los Angeles Angels in a 9-8 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

The 20-year-old Trout, the AL Rookie of the Year and runner-up in the MVP voting last season, also walked.

Hank Conger homered, doubled, singled and drove in five runs for the Angels. He hit a three-run homer in the first off Jeremy Bonderman.

The 30-year-old Bonderman, trying to secure a spot in Seattle's rotation after missing the past two seasons, allowed two hits and a walk in his lone inning.

Brendan Ryan homered for the Mariners and Justin Smoak doubled and singled. Seattle rallied for seven runs in the final three innings.