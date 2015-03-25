Expand / Collapse search
Trout scores twice in spring debut for Angels in 9-8 loss to Mariners

By | Associated Press
    Los Angeles Angels' Hank Conger (16) celebrates his three-run home run with Mike Trout, left, Peter Bourjos (25) and Kole Calhoun, right, during an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (The Associated Press)

    Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Jeremy Bonderman throws during an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (The Associated Press)

PEORIA, Ariz. – Mike Trout singled in his first at-bat this spring and scored twice for the Los Angeles Angels in a 9-8 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

The 20-year-old Trout, the AL Rookie of the Year and runner-up in the MVP voting last season, also walked.

Hank Conger homered, doubled, singled and drove in five runs for the Angels. He hit a three-run homer in the first off Jeremy Bonderman.

The 30-year-old Bonderman, trying to secure a spot in Seattle's rotation after missing the past two seasons, allowed two hits and a walk in his lone inning.

Brendan Ryan homered for the Mariners and Justin Smoak doubled and singled. Seattle rallied for seven runs in the final three innings.