Trout hits 30th homer, Angels maintain 1-game lead in AL West with 6-1 win over Marlins

Mike Trout tied a career high with his 30th home run, Gordon Beckham homered for the first time with his new club, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Miami Marlins 6-1 Wednesday night.

Hector Santiago ended a string of six consecutive no-decisions in a starting role, helping the Angels maintain their one-game lead in the AL West over Oakland and improve the major leagues' best record to 79-53.

Santiago (4-7) struck out six in 5 2-3 innings and allowed three hits, including Adeiny Hechavarria's leadoff homer in the third, his sixth in 1,100 career at-bats to that point. The left-hander fanned his next five batters and didn't allow another hit until Jeff Baker's two-out single in the sixth.

Henderson Avarez (10-6) gave up five runs and eight hits in 6 1-3 innings after winning his previous four starts. The right-hander had pitched shutouts in his previous three interleague starts.

The Angels took the lead with three runs in the third. Trout hit an RBI single, Kole Calhoun scored on Albert Pujols' groundout, and Josh Hamilton lined an RBI double off the center field fence. Hamilton missed his first homer at Angel Stadium this season by just a few feet.

Hamilton has nine RBIs in his last eight games, following an 11-game stretch in which he had none in 41 at-bats and struck out 18 times.

Beckham homered into the left field bullpen in the fourth. Trout, who leads the majors with 71 extra-base hits and 283 total bases, chased Alvarez with a drive into the trees beyond the center field fence to make it 5-1.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Bryan Morris, who hasn't pitched since Saturday because of a groin strain, will remain in Miami and receive treatment for a couple of days before his status is re-evaluated.

Angels: INF Grant Green, who hasn't played since July 20 because of a back problem, is with Triple-A Salt Lake on a rehab assignment. The club is waiting to see how his back responds before activating him once the rosters expand to 40 on Sept. 1.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Tom Koehler (9-9, 3.82 ERA) pitches the opener of a three-game series at Atlanta on Friday night against Ervin Santana, who has won his last six starts at Turner Field — including a 6-1 verdict against Miami's Nathan Eovaldi on July 23.

Angels: C.J. Wilson (10-8, 4.59 ERA) opposes Sonny Gray (13-7) Thursday night in the opener of a critical four-game set against the Athletics at the "Big A." The Angels dropped two of three at Oakland last weekend, including Gray's 5-3 victory.