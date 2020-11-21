Tristan Thompson, Celtics agree to two-year deal

Tristan Thompson has found a new team.

The longtime Cleveland Cavaliers forward left Ohio to join the Boston Celtics, his agent Rich Paul, of Klutch Sports, told Yahoo Sports Saturday. Thompson reportedly agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal.

The Celtics are hoping Thompson can keep doing the same thing he’s been doing his entire career – getting rebounds.

The Cavaliers selected Thompson with the No. 4 pick of the 2011 NBA Draft. He was on the team through ups and the downs that culminated in a 2016 NBA Finals victory alongside former teammate LeBron James.

Thompson has played in 619 career NBA games through nine seasons. He’s averaged 9.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Boston was among the top rebounding teams in the league last season. It averaged 46.1 rebounds per game – good for eighth in the league. Adding Thompson should definitely boost those totals and hopefully get the offense jumpstarted.

The Celtics already are going to look different during the 2020-21 season. Gordon Hayward signed with the Charlotte Hornets earlier Saturday. Boston also traded Enes Kanter to the Portland Trail Blazers.