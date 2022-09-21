Triple H wants NBA star to join WWE: 'All he’s got to do is call me ... let's go'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A possible future NBA Hall of Famer has an open invite to the WWE.

Triple H (aka Paul Levesque) said that he is ready for Dwight Howard to sign onto the company.

Howard made a name for himself when he was a double-double machine with the Orlando Magic, but after a successful open tryout in Nashville over the summer, WWE's chief content officer wants him on board whenever he's ready.

"When he says, ‘Hey, I want to give this a shot,’ he’s got my phone number. All he’s got to do is call me, and we’ll see what can happen," he told Sporting News. "If he’s willing to put in the grind and drive that guys like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny and Tyson Fury are willing to put in, then let’s go."

Howard is still an NBA free agent, having played for the Los Angeles Lakers last year — it was his third stint with the team. But whenever he decides to call it a career in basketball, he wants his WWE journey to be a totally different chapter that differentiates himself from his prior career.

"I’m not coming into this thing as ‘I’m Dwight Howard, the basketball player,'" Howard said back in July. "This is a whole new ball game for me. I want to be. I want to learn from all these guys and be the best wrestler I can be if it leads down to this path. Where I am wrestling and just enjoy it. I mean, you only get one life, you know?"

The 53-year-old former wrestler said that the "ball's in [Howard's] court."

"It’s a funny thing. Dwight, in the conversations we had, was like, ‘I really want to do this, I’m serious. I really want to do this,'" Triple H said. "But we hear that a lot. And there’s a difference between saying, ‘I want to do this,’ and putting the grind and doing the work to get there. Came by our tryouts in Nashville, was incredibly entertaining, jumping in promos by himself and then with others. Incredibly entertaining, really driven to want to do this. It’s just a matter for him of, he’s got a lot of things going on, right?"

Howard certainly has the body type of a WWE superstar. He stands at 6-foot-10 and weighs 265 pounds of lean muscle.

When he was a starter in the league through the 2017-2018 season, Howard averaged 17.4 points and 12.7 rebounds per game. He led the NBA in rebounds per game five times in six seasons from 2007 to 2013.