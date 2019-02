Jay Triano will not return as Toronto Raptors coach next season.

The Raptors announced Wednesday they will not exercise their option on Triano's contract. He will be retained as a consultant and a special assistant to president and general manager Bryan Colangelo.

Triano, an Ontario native, guided the Raptors to a record of 87-142 in his three seasons as coach.

The Raptors finished 22-60 this season, last in the Atlantic Division.