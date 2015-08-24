Trial for FSU running back begins, accused of punching woman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) The trial for suspended Florida State running back Dalvin Cook on charges that he punched a woman in the face outside a downtown bar will begin Monday.

The alleged incident happened in June, and Cook's lawyer requested a speedy trial. It is expected to last a day.

Cook is charged with misdemeanor battery. He who ran for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman in 2014.

The 20-year-old Miami native has been suspended indefinitely from the team pending the outcome of the case.

A witness told police that a group of football players began arguing with the alleged victim after one suggested taking her home and having sex and she refused.

Florida State opens the season Sept. 5 against Texas State.