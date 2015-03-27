Trial date for ex-NFL WR Hurd set for April 2

A federal judge has set an April 2 trial date for former NFL wide receiver Sam Hurd, who is charged with trying to create a drug-distribution network.

U.S. District Judge Jorge Solis, in an order Wednesday, set a pretrial conference for March 21 before an April trial in Dallas federal court. The trial could be delayed as Hurd, alleged co-conspirator Toby Lujan and federal prosecutors file motions beforehand.

Hurd, 26, is accused of trying to buy large quantities of marijuana and cocaine, including an alleged buy of one kilogram of cocaine. He was arrested outside of a Chicago-area steakhouse on Dec. 14 and cut shortly afterward by the Chicago Bears.

Hurd, a San Antonio native who played for the Bears and the Dallas Cowboys, has pleaded not guilty.