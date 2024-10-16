Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce's ex says mom was upset over comments on Angel Reese's podcast

Kayla Nicole dated Kelce before he got hooked up with Taylor Swift

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Kayla Nicole, the ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, expressed regret about what she said last week in a podcast interview with Angel Reese.

Nicole appeared on the "Unapologetically Angel" podcast and revealed she receives hate from Taylor Swift fans as the pop star has been dating Kelce over the last year.

Kayla Nicole poses

Kayla Nicole arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Starting 5" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on Sept. 23, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

She explained on Tuesday on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast she thought she handled the questions about her personal life well until her mother called her.

"I thought that I handled things with grace. Thought that I answered the questions to the best of my ability," Nicole said, via the New York Post. "The public had their interpretation of things — didn’t matter to me.

"My mom calls me, though. And it’s those conversations … that’s what matters to me, because she’s offended. She’s hurt by the way people are perceiving her daughter. She’s hurt by the negative headlines and the way people are spinning it.

"And even my mom was like, ‘Maybe next time, we don’t answer those questions,’ and it’s simple as that. Don’t give it any energy. You don’t always have to respond. I’ve been on that soap box for a long time. I don’t always have to respond."

Additionally, Nicole told Reese that Kelce was a "great guy," but she learned "so many lessons" over that relationship.

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole arrive for the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on July 18, 2018. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

She added that she did not think she would have another public relationship anytime soon.

Fox News’ Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.

