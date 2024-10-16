Travis Kelce's ex says mom was upset over comments on Angel Reese's podcast

Kayla Nicole, the ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, expressed regret about what she said last week in a podcast interview with Angel Reese.

Nicole appeared on the "Unapologetically Angel" podcast and revealed she receives hate from Taylor Swift fans as the pop star has been dating Kelce over the last year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She explained on Tuesday on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast she thought she handled the questions about her personal life well until her mother called her.

"I thought that I handled things with grace. Thought that I answered the questions to the best of my ability," Nicole said, via the New York Post. "The public had their interpretation of things — didn’t matter to me.

"My mom calls me, though. And it’s those conversations … that’s what matters to me, because she’s offended. She’s hurt by the way people are perceiving her daughter. She’s hurt by the negative headlines and the way people are spinning it.

SHEDEUR SANDERS WILL 'PROBABLY' BE THE 1ST QUARTERBACK TAKEN IN 2025 NFL DRAFT, HEISMAN TROPHY WINNER SAYS

"And even my mom was like, ‘Maybe next time, we don’t answer those questions,’ and it’s simple as that. Don’t give it any energy. You don’t always have to respond. I’ve been on that soap box for a long time. I don’t always have to respond."

Additionally, Nicole told Reese that Kelce was a "great guy," but she learned "so many lessons" over that relationship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added that she did not think she would have another public relationship anytime soon.

Fox News’ Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.