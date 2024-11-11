Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady lauds Bucs' Baker Mayfield for incredible stiff arm, throw in pivotal moment vs 49ers

Mayfield is leading the NFL with 24 touchdown passes

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 11 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield showed off his toughness and determination in a loss against the San Francisco 49ers, which caught the eye of Tom Brady.

Mayfield was trying to lead the Buccaneers down the field with less than two minutes left in the game to at least tie the matchup. On 4th down, Mayfield dropped back to pass and had a handful of 49ers defenders blitzing him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Baker Mayfield throws a pass

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, #6, passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

He stepped up into the pocket and rolled to his right side. San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa was there to meet him. However, Bosa could not bring him down. Mayfield kept his left arm in front of Bosa. Mayfield, somehow, managed to fire a pass to Rachaad White for the first down.

"I mean, one arm … That’s one of the best plays I’ve ever seen a quarterback make," Brady said on the FOX broadcast.

SAINTS' DARREN RIZZI DETAILS HILARIOUS REASON HE HAD BAD START TO 1ST GAME AS INTERIM HEAD COACH

Baker Mayfield talks to reporters

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Bosa said afterward he was trying to avoid a horse-collar penalty in the crucial moment, according to the San Francisco Standard.

Mayfield’s 11-play, 58-yard drive led to the game-tying field goal. However, it was not enough to force overtime.

Brock Purdy led the 49ers on a six-play, 39-yard drive and set up a Jake Moody game-winning field goal. The 49ers won the game, 23-20.

Mayfield is having a great season with the Buccaneers despite dropping to 4-6 on the season.

Baker Mayfield avoids the sack

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, #6, avoids a sack by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Maliek Collins, #99, during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has 2,505 passing yards and leads the NFL with 24 touchdown passes.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.