Tom Brady lauds Bucs' Baker Mayfield for incredible stiff arm, throw in pivotal moment vs 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield showed off his toughness and determination in a loss against the San Francisco 49ers, which caught the eye of Tom Brady.

Mayfield was trying to lead the Buccaneers down the field with less than two minutes left in the game to at least tie the matchup. On 4th down, Mayfield dropped back to pass and had a handful of 49ers defenders blitzing him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He stepped up into the pocket and rolled to his right side. San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa was there to meet him. However, Bosa could not bring him down. Mayfield kept his left arm in front of Bosa. Mayfield, somehow, managed to fire a pass to Rachaad White for the first down.

"I mean, one arm … That’s one of the best plays I’ve ever seen a quarterback make," Brady said on the FOX broadcast.

SAINTS' DARREN RIZZI DETAILS HILARIOUS REASON HE HAD BAD START TO 1ST GAME AS INTERIM HEAD COACH

Bosa said afterward he was trying to avoid a horse-collar penalty in the crucial moment, according to the San Francisco Standard.

Mayfield’s 11-play, 58-yard drive led to the game-tying field goal. However, it was not enough to force overtime.

Brock Purdy led the 49ers on a six-play, 39-yard drive and set up a Jake Moody game-winning field goal. The 49ers won the game, 23-20.

Mayfield is having a great season with the Buccaneers despite dropping to 4-6 on the season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has 2,505 passing yards and leads the NFL with 24 touchdown passes.