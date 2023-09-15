Travis Kelce trolls Chiefs fans during practice after missing season opener with leg injury

Travis Kelce’s sense of humor might have crossed the line for Kansas City Chiefs fans still reeling from last week’s loss to the Detroit Lions.

Kelce, 33, was absent from the Chiefs’ season opener after hyperextending his knee during Kansas City’s final full practice, just two days before kickoff.

The Chiefs lost 21-20, but head coach Andy Reid announced Friday that Kelce would return for Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, barring any setback.

But a video from Friday’s practice might have given fans a brief scare. It showed Kelce appearing to grab at his injured knee when running on the field.

Kelce was actually just messing around with an interesting dance move.

Kelce had not missed a game due to injury since his rookie season in 2013. He avoided any ligament damage but was reportedly dealing with a bone bruise and swelling.

"You’re losing one of the best, I think the best tight end of all time, but other guys got to step up," Patrick Mahomes said after last week’s loss. "I mean, it's going to have an impact on the game, but other guys gotta step up."

Kelce was officially listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

The Chiefs-Jaguars game will kick off Sunday at 1 p.m.

All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones will also return after ending his holdout and agreeing to a one-year deal with incentives that could push his salary higher than the $19.5 million base he was scheduled to make.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.