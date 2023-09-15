Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce trolls Chiefs fans during practice after missing season opener with leg injury

Kelce hyperextended his knee before the Chiefs' opener

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Travis Kelce’s sense of humor might have crossed the line for Kansas City Chiefs fans still reeling from last week’s loss to the Detroit Lions. 

Kelce, 33, was absent from the Chiefs’ season opener after hyperextending his knee during Kansas City’s final full practice, just two days before kickoff. 

Travis Kelce looks on field

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts prior to an NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium Aug. 19, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Chiefs lost 21-20, but head coach Andy Reid announced Friday that Kelce would return for Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, barring any setback. 

But a video from Friday’s practice might have given fans a brief scare. It showed Kelce appearing to grab at his injured knee when running on the field. 

Kelce was actually just messing around with an interesting dance move. 

Travis Kelce and Chris Jones celebrate

Chris Jones (95) of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a sack with Travis Kelce (87) during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kelce had not missed a game due to injury since his rookie season in 2013. He avoided any ligament damage but was reportedly dealing with a bone bruise and swelling. 

"You’re losing one of the best, I think the best tight end of all time, but other guys got to step up," Patrick Mahomes said after last week’s loss. "I mean, it's going to have an impact on the game, but other guys gotta step up." 

Travis Kelce at Arrowhead stadium

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs leaves the field after the Detroit Lions' 21-20 victory over the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Kelce was officially listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. 

The Chiefs-Jaguars game will kick off Sunday at 1 p.m.

All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones will also return after ending his holdout and agreeing to a one-year deal with incentives that could push his salary higher than the $19.5 million base he was scheduled to make.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.