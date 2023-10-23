Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift exit Chiefs’ stadium hand-in-hand after dominant win over Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium hand-in-hand on Sunday night for a victory party at the NFL star’s home as dating rumors between the two continue to heat up.

Swift was again spotted in a suite for the Chiefs' 31-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The pop sensation was seen celebrating as Kelce finished with 12 catches for 179 yards, both season highs.

He was 12 yards short of a career-high, and has 303 yards in his last two contests.

The two left the facility walking hand-in-hand before several videos shared to social media showed the likely couple make their exit on a golf cart.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the duo made their way to Kelce’s Kansas City mansion for an after party that included more than 20 family and friends.

Swift again took over the NFL on Sunday and was pictured alongside Brittany Mahomes cheering on the Chiefs. Images shared on social media showed Swift sporting a friendship bracelet with Kelce’s jersey number.

"Kelce keeps getting better with time," head coach Andy Reid told reporters after the game, "Taylor can stay around all she wants."

"The main thing with Travis is the way he's able to recognize coverage and adjust on the fly," said quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns,.

"We always talk about it, but you can't take it for granted. He can read the coverages, stop in the windows and be on the same page as me."

"I think both Kelce and Pat, when they're on the same page, that's a challenge for any defense," Reid added. "I know they work on it. This isn't, like, a secret."

The Chiefs have won six straight after losing their season opener to the Detroit Lions. They’re also 5-0 since Swift made her first appearance at Arrowhead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.