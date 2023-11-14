Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift budding relationship draws wholesome remark from Andy Reid

Travis Kelce spent his bye week in Argentina to see Taylor Swift

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce made the trip to Argentina to support Taylor Swift as she began the South American leg of The Eras Tour, and the two had the world gushing over their love.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who’s joked in the past about setting them up, was asked about Kelce and Swift in an interview with KSHB-TV on Monday.

Andy Reid and Travis Kelce

Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks with Travis Kelce #87  during the NFL match between Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park on November 05, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

"I’m just glad he’s found somebody he likes, and she’s found somebody she likes," Reid said. "And that’s a good thing."

Reid added that nobody around the league has asked about tickets or autographs since Swift made her initial appearance in support of Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium earlier this season. Swift was then seen at MetLife Stadium as the Chiefs took on the New York Jets.

TAYLOR SWIFT RUNS TO KISS TRAVIS KELCE AFTER HE ATTENDS HER SECOND ERAS SHOW IN ARGENTINA

Taylor Swift fans in Germany

Fans hold up placards referring to Taylor Swift's boyfriend Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during the NFL game between Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany on November 5, 2023.  (KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Kelce has been adamant about trying to keep his "personal life, personal," but it’s been tough as he’s been spotted several times with Swift and now her family bopping along to her songs.

The smitten Swift also changed the lyrics to her hit song, "Karma," in her recent tour stop in Buenos Aires.

Kelce and the Chiefs are back in action in Week 11. Kansas City has a Super Bowl rematch and potential Super Bowl 58 preview with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

Travis Kelce stands in Germany

Travis Kelce of Kansas City Chiefs looks on during the NFL match between Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park on November 5, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

He has 57 catches for 597 yards and four touchdowns.

