Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift budding relationship draws wholesome remark from Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce made the trip to Argentina to support Taylor Swift as she began the South American leg of The Eras Tour, and the two had the world gushing over their love.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who’s joked in the past about setting them up, was asked about Kelce and Swift in an interview with KSHB-TV on Monday.

"I’m just glad he’s found somebody he likes, and she’s found somebody she likes," Reid said. "And that’s a good thing."

Reid added that nobody around the league has asked about tickets or autographs since Swift made her initial appearance in support of Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium earlier this season. Swift was then seen at MetLife Stadium as the Chiefs took on the New York Jets.

Kelce has been adamant about trying to keep his "personal life, personal," but it’s been tough as he’s been spotted several times with Swift and now her family bopping along to her songs.

The smitten Swift also changed the lyrics to her hit song, "Karma," in her recent tour stop in Buenos Aires.

Kelce and the Chiefs are back in action in Week 11. Kansas City has a Super Bowl rematch and potential Super Bowl 58 preview with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

He has 57 catches for 597 yards and four touchdowns.