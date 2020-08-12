Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard joins Hall of Famer with third 60-point game of season

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard joined the likes of Wilt Chamberlain with a 61-point performance in a riveting win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

Lillard and Chamberlain are the only players in NBA history to score 60 or more points three times in a season. Portland defeated Dallas, 134-131, as the team gets ready for a possible play-in game to get into the playoffs.

“Ain’t nothing I want more,” Lillard said of the playoffs. “When I came here (to Disney World) I told them I’m not here to waste my time. Our work ain’t done yet, but we’re fighting for it.”

Portland coach Terry Stotts said Lillard has been in the zone since missing two clutch free throws against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

“He's showing a lot of resolve,” Stotts said. “Nobody wanted to come into this bubble and make the playoffs more than Dame. We have one more game to go, but his leadership and his game speaks for itself. But he's bringing the team along with him.”

One of Lillard’s clutch three-point shots in the fourth quarter nearly came from Oregon. He shot the ball from way outside the three-point arc and the ball bounced high off the rim and right through the net.

It was that kind of night.

“I’ve never seen a shot like that — ever,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “That was unbelievable.”

Lillard made nine three-pointers in his sixth 50-point game of the season. He’s the 12th player in NBA history to score 50 points in back-to-back games after dropping 51 on the 76ers on Sunday.

Portland plays the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. The Mavericks play the Phoenix Suns on the same day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.