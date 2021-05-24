Trae Young silences boisterous Knicks crowd in Hawks' thrilling win

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young really enjoyed quieting the Madison Square Garden crowd Sunday night.

Young hit the game-winning shot with less than one second left in Game 1 against the New York Knicks. He led all scorers with 32 points and added seven rebounds and 10 assists to his stat line.

"It got real quiet at the end. I wanted to hear those ‘F you’ chants again," Young said in his interview on TNT immediately after the game.

The Knicks crowd was loud and boisterous the entire game. The Knicks clawed their way back to tie the game and get the lead multiple times. Most of the scoring was done by the Knicks bench. Alec Burks had the game of his life with 27 points and Derrick Rose added 17 points.

It was Young who got the last laugh with seconds left.

New York subbed in Frank Ntilikina for the final few seconds to try and get a defensive advantage on Young. The Knicks tried to double-team him but Young was able to get around him for the lay-up.

Young shushed the fans immediately after.

"I've always looked at it that I'm doing something right if I'm affecting them with my play that much that they hate me that much," Young said. "I'm obviously doing something right and just got to let my play do the talking."

New York had 15,000 fans in attendance for the game.

Game 2 is set for Madison Square Garden on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.